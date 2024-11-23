After Failed AG Bid, Gaetz Decides To Not Return To Congress

Just one day after Matt Gaetz pulled his name out of consideration to serve as Donald Trump's 4th (I think we are on number 4?) Attorney General, Gaetz has also announced that he will not return to Congress in January when the 119th House of Representatives is sworn in, even though I think he could have since he won his seat earlier this month.

Regardless, he has tapped out. My guess is it is because he knows the Ethics Committee have him dead to rights for all his pervy sex acts with minors and it would all come out within days of him returning to Congress.

CNN is reporting that Gaetz told Charlie Kirk in an interview that he is "still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress."

What perch, you may ask? Who knows. He could try to have Ron DeSantis drop him into the newly vacant Senate seat that Marco Rubio is leaving, although that is unlikely, per reporting from the National Review. Their source familiar with DeSantis' thinking was adamant that Gaetz is not on the list of candidates: “He won’t appoint Matt.” If you ask me, the most likely replacement for Rubio is karaoke singer and half muppet/half plastic, drunk babysitter, Lara Trump.

Back to Gaetz, though. He apparently has no hard feelings and is totally on board the Bondi Train, telling Charlie Kirk: “My good friend Pam Bondi is going to be a phenomenal attorney general for Donald Trump. She has the legal acumen. She hates criminals. She is a bright legal mind and a fellow Floridian.”

You know who is having the last laugh? Kevin McCarthy.