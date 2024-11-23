C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Sheryl Crow - Evolution

This new tune from Crow shows she's rocking as hard as ever.
By John AmatoNovember 23, 2024

I love me some Crow.

Ultimate Classic Rock:

Sheryl Crow is still capable of the same effortless cool that shot her to stardom in the '90s, but she tackles headier subject matter on "Evolution," a moody rocker about the dangers of artificial intelligence left unchecked. As a 30-year music industry veteran, Crow's confusion and dismay over hearing "a song that sounded like something I wrote" on the radio ring especially poignant. A futuristic solo from Tom Morello drives home the point that some eccentricities can't be manufactured.

"Stephen Hawking worried that A.I. would replace humans," Crow said in a press release. "As a mom, I want to leave a better world for my children, a healthier planet - is A.I. going to be a benevolent partner in these goals or not? It's unsettling, and this song deals with those anxieties."

A.I. has entered our world in a furious pitch. Will the world become slaves to a Forbin Project outcome?

We shall see.

Is it me writing this or have I been replaced by an algorithm?

Open thread away.

Discussion

