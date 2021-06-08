Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Stupid Evil Hypocrite Of The Day: Marsha Blackburn

Stupid, mean, and caught in utter hypocrisy on Twitter is no way to go through life, MARSHA.
By Frances Langum
Stupid Evil Hypocrite Of The Day: Marsha Blackburn
Image from: DonkeyHotey

I want to start this post with a disclosure:

And it's time to admit what is going on with the right-wing and Anthony Fauci:

They have their "enemy," and they are recycling the "but her emails" bs to keep their base from noticing the erosion in their Dear Leader's brain and pants. The rhetoric is leading to death threats. This is serious irresponsibility from people in authority in government and media.

And so here's Marsha Effing Blackburn:

Really. Writing a book during a crisis, whoever heard of such a thing? No one should ever write a single book during revolutions or pandemics, right?

Be aware that Marsha Blackburn always does what the Republican Congressional comms team tells her to do, and this week it's "attack Dr. Fauci." Nice work distracting your folks from Trump's Chief of Staff emails, Marsha. How about that Italygate?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team