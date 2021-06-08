Stupid Evil Hypocrite Of The Day: Marsha Blackburn

I want to start this post with a disclosure:

I have a definite bias against Marsha Blackburn. She's a craven hypocrite who used lies about Planned Parenthood to raise her profile and received 80 percent of the House's available supplemental funding for her committee to do it. Now she won't talk abortion because votes. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) September 27, 2018

And it's time to admit what is going on with the right-wing and Anthony Fauci:

The Republican shitposting caucus hasn't read Fauci's emails and never will. They got their "Emmanuel Goldstein" to literally hate-scream at their...wait for it...rallies. https://t.co/StsmS35oXT — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) June 8, 2021

I believe that Anthony Fauci is replacing George Soros as the Emmanuel Goldstein of the nutcase Right. https://t.co/3lJC0cgJY6 — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) January 27, 2021

They have their "enemy," and they are recycling the "but her emails" bs to keep their base from noticing the erosion in their Dear Leader's brain and pants. The rhetoric is leading to death threats. This is serious irresponsibility from people in authority in government and media.

And so here's Marsha Effing Blackburn:

While Americans suffered, Fauci wrote a book. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 7, 2021

Really. Writing a book during a crisis, whoever heard of such a thing? No one should ever write a single book during revolutions or pandemics, right?

Seriously Marsha?

While Americans suffered, Sen. Marsha Blackburn ALSO wrote a book, and even went on The View to promote it in Oct 2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GSptE2U16j — BebopSpaceCowgirl 🌈💖💚❤️💙💜 (@jomareewade) June 8, 2021

While Americans suffered, Marsha Blackburn voted against a Covid relief bill. — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) June 8, 2021

Be aware that Marsha Blackburn always does what the Republican Congressional comms team tells her to do, and this week it's "attack Dr. Fauci." Nice work distracting your folks from Trump's Chief of Staff emails, Marsha. How about that Italygate?