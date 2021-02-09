Republican Hypocrite Of The Day: Rob Portman

At the Senate hearing to confirm Neera Tanden as White House Budget Director, Senator Rob Portman expressed dismay over her old tweets.
We found nothing wrong with her old tweets, and neither did election lawyer Marc Elias:
Seriously, tweeting smack about Ted Cruz is a job requirement at Center for American Progress. Everybody hates Ted Cruz, Rob.
During the former so-called administration, Portman would frequently respond to Trump's tweets with the old "that's not the language I would use" excuse. He also considered Trump's tweets "a distraction."
Yeah yeah "Republicans are hypocrites." Neera Tanden has apologized for her tweets and said they would not prevent her from being "bipartisan." She should NOT have done so. Trump never did.