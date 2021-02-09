Republican Hypocrite Of The Day: Rob Portman

At the Senate hearing to confirm Neera Tanden as White House Budget Director, Senator Rob Portman expressed dismay over her old tweets.

We found nothing wrong with her old tweets, and neither did election lawyer Marc Elias:

Seriously, tweeting smack about Ted Cruz is a job requirement at Center for American Progress. Everybody hates Ted Cruz, Rob.

Wait, there's more: Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) tells Neera Tanden “there are still 9 pages of tweets about Senator Ted Cruz, for example."



Tanden: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/2MOeD7zqBd — The Recount (@therecount) February 9, 2021

During the former so-called administration, Portman would frequently respond to Trump's tweets with the old "that's not the language I would use" excuse. He also considered Trump's tweets "a distraction."

.@SenRobPortman on Trump's tweets: "I don't agree with every tweet, as you know I've spoken up." #MTP pic.twitter.com/WkoWppW0n5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 29, 2017

Portman didn't follow Trump but he was hanging on Neera Tanden's every post https://t.co/b86gSBmTQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 9, 2021

Yeah yeah "Republicans are hypocrites." Neera Tanden has apologized for her tweets and said they would not prevent her from being "bipartisan." She should NOT have done so. Trump never did.