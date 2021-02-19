Politics
Manchin Tosses Neera Tanden On Sacrificial Altar Of 'Bipartisanship'

Manchin approved some of the most vile people ever to inhabit federal office -- Barr, DeVos, Grenell -- but can't bring himself to approve a brown female nominee as budget director.
By Karoli Kuns
Joe Manchin has a problem with outspoken brown women, suddenly. At least, one outspoken brown woman who is Joe Biden's nominee for Budget Director named Neera Tanden, whose nomination he has chosen to oppose, making near-certain she will not have the votes.

Manchin is suddenly repelled by Tanden's partisan tweets attacking his Republican colleagues and just thinks she'd be too difficult for Senators like Cruz and Hawley to work with. Bernie Sanders is the current budget chair, so he needn't have worried his pretty head, but here we are.

Manchin, the guy who approved Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's appointment as Attorney General, and then looked on wordlessly and without opposition as Sessions instituted one of the cruelest, most disgusting efforts to rip children from the arms of their parents without saying one word. That guy.

But this time, Neera Tanden is just a bridge too far, apparently. In a statement, Manchin says he will oppose her nomination because "her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget."

Oh. But no worries for how ripping brown children from their parents might have impacted the relationship between the DOJ and Congress.

Or how Ric Grenell's utterly overt partisan tweets/statements might have had a toxic and detrimental impact on the relationship between the national security apparatus and Congress.

Or how Brett Kavanaugh's attitude and treatment of women might affect his attitude toward half the nation, not to mention Manchin's female colleagues.

Or how the former guy always demeaned Manchin's "colleague" Senator Warren with racist, sexist tropes, like "Pocahontas."

Twitter has thoughts, too. Mine are basically "fckity fck the mf-er for being a racist, sexist pr*ck." Others have more structure to them:

Yeah. "Outspoken." I'm sure that's why he did that. Aren't you?

Shall we talk about "cancel culture"?

I support this:

Here's one more putting his bullshit on display for all to see:

Or maybe it's just that Manchin is a sour, vindictive little power-hungry brat who wants payback for Vice President Kamala Harris' West Virginia TV interview.

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued this statement: "Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director and we look forward to the committee votes next week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties."

When reporters asked Biden if he was going to pull her nomination, he gave them a firm "No." He went on to say, “I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed”.

