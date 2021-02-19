Manchin Tosses Neera Tanden On Sacrificial Altar Of 'Bipartisanship'

Joe Manchin has a problem with outspoken brown women, suddenly. At least, one outspoken brown woman who is Joe Biden's nominee for Budget Director named Neera Tanden, whose nomination he has chosen to oppose, making near-certain she will not have the votes.

Manchin is suddenly repelled by Tanden's partisan tweets attacking his Republican colleagues and just thinks she'd be too difficult for Senators like Cruz and Hawley to work with. Bernie Sanders is the current budget chair, so he needn't have worried his pretty head, but here we are.

Manchin, the guy who approved Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's appointment as Attorney General, and then looked on wordlessly and without opposition as Sessions instituted one of the cruelest, most disgusting efforts to rip children from the arms of their parents without saying one word. That guy.

But this time, Neera Tanden is just a bridge too far, apparently. In a statement, Manchin says he will oppose her nomination because "her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget."

Oh. But no worries for how ripping brown children from their parents might have impacted the relationship between the DOJ and Congress.

Or how Ric Grenell's utterly overt partisan tweets/statements might have had a toxic and detrimental impact on the relationship between the national security apparatus and Congress.

Or how Brett Kavanaugh's attitude and treatment of women might affect his attitude toward half the nation, not to mention Manchin's female colleagues.

Or how the former guy always demeaned Manchin's "colleague" Senator Warren with racist, sexist tropes, like "Pocahontas."

Twitter has thoughts, too. Mine are basically "fckity fck the mf-er for being a racist, sexist pr*ck." Others have more structure to them:

Someone ask Manchin whether he thinks it's more important to have a non-partisan Supreme Court Justice or a non-partisan OMB Director.



He voted to confirm Kavanaugh AFTER THIS. pic.twitter.com/5tSkeCkRGr — Tami Burages (@tburages) February 19, 2021

Like with the filibuster, Byrd Rule, minimum wage, and now Tanden... what does Manchin want? He's perfectly situated to get all kinds of stuff for the people of West Virginia, but it really seems like he doesn't want anything for them. His only wish is Mitch McConnell's approval. — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 19, 2021

ah yes her overtly partisan statements directed towards both sides of the aisle



come the hell on man have the guts to say the real reason you oppose her pic.twitter.com/UK6UXV48Qd — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) February 19, 2021

I am appalled by Joe Manchin voting against Neera Tanden for OMB, a committed progressive after he voted for Bill Barr and others. How about assessing her work, competence and vision instead the tone her tweets? Stop sinking good women because they are outspoken. https://t.co/h9n0Nv1Zgp — Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 19, 2021

Yeah. "Outspoken." I'm sure that's why he did that. Aren't you?

Shall we talk about "cancel culture"?

Guys, I think Joe Manchin just "cancelled" Neera Tanden, and the right-wing is fine with it.



Isn't that supporting cancel culture?



Someone please let me know. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 19, 2021

I support this:

I AM ONCE AGAIN ASKING YOU to please nominate me for the Second Circuit, a position I am not qualified for and will not be confirmed for, JUST SO we can have an entire Senate confirmation hearing about my tweets. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 19, 2021

Here's one more putting his bullshit on display for all to see:

Imagine voting yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s lifetime appointment and voting no on Neera Tanden serving for 4 years *max* because she would be “divisive.”



Manchin can go to hell. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) February 19, 2021

Or maybe it's just that Manchin is a sour, vindictive little power-hungry brat who wants payback for Vice President Kamala Harris' West Virginia TV interview.

Joe Manchin doesn’t give a shit about Neera’s bad tweets. It’s a power play.



He was pissed that Kamala went to WV to promote Biden’s relief bill and wanted to fire a shot across the administration’s bow. Tanden is controversial, which makes sinking her nom easier to defend. — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) February 19, 2021

UPDATE: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki issued this statement: "Neera Tanden is an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director and we look forward to the committee votes next week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties."

When reporters asked Biden if he was going to pull her nomination, he gave them a firm "No." He went on to say, “I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed”.