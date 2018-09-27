In A Truly Disrespectful Exchange, Kavanaugh Attacks Sen. Klobuchar

Brett Kavanaugh was questioned by Senator Amy Klobuchar during his followup SCOTUS Job Interview Hearing and wow, he got nasty with her. She was exploring questions about his drinking and not only did he dismiss her questions, but he threw her questions back at her. Here is the exchange:

KLOBUCHAR: Can I just ask one more question? Okay, drinking is one thing but the concern is about truthfulness, and in your written testimony you said sometimes you had too many drinks. Was there ever a time when you drank so much that you couldn't remember what happened or part of what happened the night before?

KAVANAUGH: No. I remember what happened and I think you've probably had beers, Senator, and so --

KLOBUCHAR: So you're saying there has never been a case where you drank so much that you didn't remember what happened the night before or part of what happened?

KAVANAUGH: You're asking about blackout. I don't know. Have you?

KLOBUCHAR: Could you answer the question, Judge? Just so -- you -- that's not happened, Is that your answer?

KAVANAUGH: Yeah, and I'm curious if you have.

KLOBUCHAR: I have no drinking problem, Judge.

KAVANAUGH: Nor do I.

KLOBUCHAR: Okay. Thank you.