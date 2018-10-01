Kellyanne Deflects From Kavanaugh Lies; Attacks CNN Over Sexual Assault Town Halls

To deflect allegations of sexual abuse on Judge Kavanaugh and his dismal testimony, Kellyanne Conway out-of-the-blue blamed CNN for not doing enough on the issue of sexual abuse during their newscasts.

Two of Conway's tricks are:

1, To make invalid claims about somebody from the Trump administration that nobody is making... and

2. To turn on the interviewer and attack the network she's on, so the conversation will go sideways for several minutes.

To wit, Sunday on CNN:

During a long interview with CNN's State of the Union, Conway said that the female Arizona prosecutor they brought in to ask Dr. Ford questions said no punishable crime had been committed by Judge Kavanaugh, even if Ford is to be believed.

CONWAY: No. No. He's -- no, it's not whether or not he committed a crime. That's false. Nobody has filed a crime in Montgomery County. The -- Rachel Mitchell, whom the Republicans brought in, the sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona, told the senators -- it's been reported, including by CNN and others, I hope -- that she said, if this were a court of law, you couldn't prosecute this. There's not enough evidence. So nobody's being accused of a crime.

All of America knows Judge Kavanaugh wasn't brought up on sexual assault charges when he was being questioned Thursday. His testimony was to give him a chance to respond to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegations.

Jake Tapper then asked,"Right. So, is it not also relevant whether or not he's telling the truth."

She just filibustered over his question and instead brought in the #MeToo movement.

CONWAY: And it's also not a meeting of #MeToo movement. OK, if we're having a watershed moment in this country, great. But I hardly see CNN doing big town halls with victims of rape and sexual assault and sexual harassment, sort of like, here it is, we plop it, and then we move on. There's a school shooting. We talk about it for a week. We move on.

CNN's programming has nothing to do with Judge Kavanaugh's behavior as an alleged drunken high school and college student who sexually assaulted a girl.

Tapper replied, "We have done a town hall on sexual harassment and sexual assault."

Conway, "I will help you with it, but..."

Nobody asked you and CNN does not need your help, Kellyanne.

Kellyanne whined that Kavanaugh's denials should have more weight than Dr. Ford's claims.

For a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted in the past, defending Kavanaugh as forceful as she was - was very unsettling.