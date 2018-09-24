Kellyanne Conway Defends Teenager Kavanaugh: He Wasn't Powerful At The Time

Discussing the new sexual misconduct allegations on Brett Kavanaugh with CBS This Morning , Kellyanne Conway defended him by saying as he became more powerful he didn't sexually abuse women.

I thought I had heard it all by now, but this is a new one.

During the interview, she claimed there was a "left-wing conspiracy" against Kavanaugh's nomination.

She then alleged that the entire weight of the #MeToo movement was falling on the Trump Supreme Court nominee's shoulders.

Then she got weird.

Conway said, "This may be the first time we've heard allegations against someone as a teenager who did not prey upon women thusly as he became powerful."

She slimed CBS as well regarding Charlie Rose and said,"As you know full well at CBS News, it's when men become powerful and think that they can use women and interrupt their careers if they want to for their own predatory proclivities, that then they, that then they start preying upon women."

Conway has no facts to back up these claims at all. Of course men in powerful positions have been guilty of unabashed sexual abuse in the workplace, just ask the ladies at Fox News under Roger Ailes.

But men of all ages are capable of sexual assault, rape and abuse.

What a desperate attempt to cover up a possible sexual assault.

We have already witnessed the boys will be boys and young men are stupid defenses, but this is worse.