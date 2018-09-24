Tom Coburn On Kavanaugh: 'Most Seventeen Year- Olds Are Pretty Stupid'

Discussing the latest Fox News poll that shows support has fallen off a cliff for Brett Kavanaugh, Tom Coburn brushed off the sexual assault claims by calling most 17 year-olds are stupid.

Coburn as a Senator was affiliated with the religious organization called "The Family."

He and Fox Business host Stuart Varney appeared nervous discussing this issue.

After showing the poll results, Stuart Varney claimed the sexual assault allegations made against Brett Kavanaugh was just a delay tactic.

"It looks like the Democrat strategy of delay is working, what say you?"

Coburn replied that they have delayed it, but ultimately will confirm Kavanaugh's nomination.

Coburn said, "It smells of Clarence Thomas hearing, the Bork hearings." Coburn claims it is a strategy to "keep a judge off the court if they believe in the Constitution."

After declaring Judge Kavanaugh has "an honorable record, " he caught himself and said, "First of all, most seventeen-year-olds I know in high school are pretty stupid. They do a lot of stupid things, but there's no corroboration."

See, Kavanaugh was only horsing around.

"No there's not," said Varney.

"At all," Coburn replied.

Then Varney remembered something vitally important.

"Nor for the second accusation either."

Varney admitted there was at least one more woman who has now claimed Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

"Again, this is all a strategy..."

Most seventeen-year-old boys don't attempt to rape a student. Most seventeen-year-olds don't wave their junk in the faces of young girls, either.

Only the sick ones.

Even though Varney tried to whitewash the latest allegation in the New Yorker, the second claim of sexual misconduct is corroboration of his behavior in as much as his actions need to be investigated by the FBI thoroughly.

Demanding an investigation of sexual misconduct for someone seeking a lifetime appointment is not "a strategy."

There seems to be a pattern of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh.