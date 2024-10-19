Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"The world is too much with us; late and soon/ Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers/ -- Little we see in Nature that is ours/ We have given our hearts away, a sordid boon!" -- William Wordsworth
Today, in lieu of music, we offer CineFix's Top 10 Political Films of All Time. You might quibble with the rating of an individual film, or think a runner-up should have won in one category or another, but overall it's a terrific selection and a great resource for your future movie choices.

Obsidian Wings: Being the best.

Political Animal: Why is Trump’s Campaign Trying to Hide Him from Voters?

Mock Paper Scissors: Celebrated Sexist Interviewed by GOP Skirts on Fox News, Who Knew?

Attention space nerds! You Are Here. Euclid 'dark universe' telescope reveals 1st breathtaking images from massive 'cosmic atlas' map.

