HILARIOUS! The One Trump Business That's FLOURISHING!

Trump businesses, if you can call them that, are hilarious.
By Susie MadrakOctober 19, 2024

If Trump weren't running for President, or, say, a racist, rapist, criminal, traitor, serial liar, Putin suck-up, really bad dancer, con man, possessor of all seven deadly sins...wait, what was I saying again?

Oh, right! Trump businesses, if you can call them that, are hilarious. Much like the man himself, they're all gauche, ill-fitting, weird, cheesy, vacuous exercises in nothing. Nothing but grift, of course. Trump was SO meant to do 1-900 ads selling a Bassomatic for $19.95 on 2 a.m. infomercials. But, alas, he had a rich, racist git for a daddy, who handed him $400 mil in today's dollars.

As they say, however, money can't buy you class. So watch and laugh at all the cringe attempts at grift by the cretinous cracker!

To make sure you get more videos like this, go to YouTube's Cliff's Edge channel and subscribe.

