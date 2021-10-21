Politics
One Day Later Fake Accounts On Trump's 'Pravda' Are Hilarious

"Truth Social" is full of security holes and look, someone already stole 'realdonaldtrump'?
By Frances Langum
Aw, Trump's "Truth Social" is having problems and it's only one day old! Tengrain noted he successfully signed up for the username "Wilma Ballsdrop" at YabbaDabba @ doo.com.

Apparently the social media site about to give "big tech" a run for its money isn't filtering non-existent email addresses? Oh noes.

Also allegedly real email addresses?

Somebody signed up as Mike Pence. OH COME ON. That's gotta be a violation of TOS.

NO ONE thought to reserve the ones with Donald Trump's name on them, I just can't.

And don't get us started on this aspect:

