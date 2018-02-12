Devin Nunes Had A 'News' Website For Almost A Day!

Eleventy-dimensional Stratergery from Devin Nunes!

The Reliable Sources newsletter thingie tells us about more FAKE NEWS!!1! But this time it really is fake, and we know that because Devin Nunes (R- Trump’s Ass) is the principal faker:

Devin Nunes’ campaign created a “news” site…



“Politico’s Devin Siders exposed this on Saturday. “The campaign committee for House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has been funding a website billed as a local news outlet,” CNN’s Eli Watkins wrote. The site was called CARepublican.com…

“…But now it’s gone

“Soon after the Politico story came out, the site came down. The URL is now redirecting to a Facebook page for the site, which claims “heavy traffic and an attack on our servers” is to blame.

“My two cents: Sites like these are inevitable. More and more campaigns, companies and individuals will operate like media companies. It’s incumbent on real newsrooms to help people distinguish between SacBee.com and CARepublican.com…”

I think Reliable Sources exactly got it right. Wingnuttia has learned that the base doesn’t believe in any news sources that doesn’t reflect their own beliefs, and so it seems only natural that predators like Nunes will exploit that. I always said that Fox News was the 1984-ish Ministry of Truth, but it may be that every Wingnut, NeoCon, New Confederate, and Y’all Qaeda cell will have their own MiniTrue.

If you see one of these popping up in your own state, let the rest of us know. I think this is going to be a trend for the 2018 Pie Fight.

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors