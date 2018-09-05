No, Really: Devin Nunes Now Claiming He's A Farmer

Honest-to-Blog, the Spy Who Loved Pee, Agent Double-0 Zero Rep. Devin Nunes, is claiming that he is a farmer.

“A pair of GOP congressmen can call themselves farmers on the November ballot, a Sacramento judge has ruled, dismissing challenges financed by California Democratic groups.

“Superior Court Judge Allen Sumner dumped the complaints Wednesday with a simple “writ denied” ruling, not even discussing the arguments filed against Reps. Devin Nunes of Tulare and Jeff Denham of Turlock (Stanislaus County).

“…Denham “does not live on a farm or earn any income from work as a farmer,” said the suit challenging his designation. “Instead, he is a member of Congress who also owns a plastic business that sells products to those in the agriculture industry.”

“…The suit challenging Nunes’ description argued that the House Intelligence Committee chairman and fervent supporter of President Trump shouldn’t be allowed to call himself a “U.S. Representative/Farmer” because he no longer has a connection to his family’s longtime dairy business.”

Well, I suppose with scent of so much bullshit reeking off Nunes, anyone should be forgiven for being confused.

All of the letters to the editor of the Fresno Bee in regard to Nunes are biting, but this one gets right to the point:

“After reading the two excellent articles in The Fresno Bee by Marek Warszawski (Aug. 19) and Rory Appleton (Aug. 26) about Devin Nunes, my takeaway is as follows: 1. After all his years in office and as chair of the intelligence committee, Nunes must know the Constitution requires House members act as a check on the executive branch not protect the president. 2. Misuse of campaign funds for personal use such as the purchase of sports tickets and trips to Vegas can be deemed as illegal. 3. The need for a petition filed in Sacramento Superior Court asking that “farmer” be removed from the description of Devin Nunes on the California ballot as false and misleading appears to be a character flaw of Mr. Nunes in view that he is not a farmer. All this is evidence that Nunes, a career politician, believes he is now above the law. It makes one wonder if he is getting closer to the threshold qualifying him for the chant made popular by this administration, “Lock him up.” In any event lets “make representatives accountable again” Vote Andrew Janz in November.”

A taste from another letter:

I loved The Fresno Bee’s cartoon depiction of the three political associates of the deplorable Republican president who have recently been found guilty of felonious acts. The Republican president is, in fact, draining the swamp — his own swamp. It’s classic irony and totally predictable. Our own CA-22 congressman lives in that swamp. His unwavering loyalty to a president that is “an unindicted co-conspirator” in campaign finance violations, and possibly worse, is grounds for him to be voted out of a job. I invite everyone in CA-22 to stop listening to what Devin Nunes says and watch his behavior. He is like the bandit who promises to stop stealing but continues to rob his neighbors. He is like the wolf that pledges protection for the hen house but roasts chicken at night. We have a real chance to restore this district’s political integrity by electing Andrew Janz in November. Mr. Janz has declined corporate money during his campaign so he can be accountable to the people of the Valley. Andrew Janz cares about issues that affect the Central Valley. He wants to see everyone have the same economic and social opportunities at achieving their American dream.

My grandparents lived in Riverside, in what is now part of Nunes’ district, would never call themselves farmers, they were ranchers. Their ranch produced oranges. Maybe it is an Old California thing and no longer is true? Anyway, it grates on my 5th-generation Californian nerves to see Nunes’ occupation listed as Representative/Farmer in the central valley.

