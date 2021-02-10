Devin Nunes Blocked From Twitter After He Fails Test To Prove He's Human

Because some jokes just write themselves.
Source: Business Insider
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was briefly locked out of his Twitter account on Tuesday evening after he failed to get past the company's anti-spam filters, the company said.
"Our automated systems took enforcement action on the account in error and it has since been reversed. The enforcement action was taken as a result of the account's failure to complete an anti-spam challenge that we regularly deploy across the service," a Twitter spokesperson told Insider.
Twitter, like other websites, uses reCAPTCHAs — puzzles that require users to click on certain images to prove they're humans. According to Twitter's statement, Nunes was unable to successfully complete a reCAPTCHA, prompting Twitter's systems to block access to his account.
It is unclear whether it was Nunes or a staffer for Nunes was responsible for the reCAPTCHA fail. A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Which resulted in this.
Devin Nunes Twitter account was just suspended pic.twitter.com/81KGCjsGlg
— Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) February 10, 2021
But in actuality resulted from this.
Devin Nunes' official account was automatically suspended (now reversed) because the user failed an anti-spam challenge after Twitter detected suspicious activity — per @Twitter https://t.co/IKPCDwnvPi
— Dell Cameron (@dellcam) February 10, 2021
Most likely because this ReCAPTCHA was too traumatizing.
This is the one that he struggled with. pic.twitter.com/R1LR57LHim
— Mike (@MichaelFBX) February 10, 2021
