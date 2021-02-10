Politics
Devin Nunes Blocked From Twitter After He Fails Test To Prove He's Human

Twitter uses reCAPTCHAs and Nunes (or his staff) couldn't complete the simple task in order to post, so his account was locked and showed up as "suspended."
By Ed Scarce
Devin Nunes Blocked From Twitter After He Fails Test To Prove He's Human
Image from: Getty

Because some jokes just write themselves.

Source: Business Insider

Republican Rep. Devin Nunes was briefly locked out of his Twitter account on Tuesday evening after he failed to get past the company's anti-spam filters, the company said.

"Our automated systems took enforcement action on the account in error and it has since been reversed. The enforcement action was taken as a result of the account's failure to complete an anti-spam challenge that we regularly deploy across the service," a Twitter spokesperson told Insider.

Twitter, like other websites, uses reCAPTCHAs — puzzles that require users to click on certain images to prove they're humans. According to Twitter's statement, Nunes was unable to successfully complete a reCAPTCHA, prompting Twitter's systems to block access to his account.

It is unclear whether it was Nunes or a staffer for Nunes was responsible for the reCAPTCHA fail. A spokesperson for Nunes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Which resulted in this.

But in actuality resulted from this.

Most likely because this ReCAPTCHA was too traumatizing.

Inside baseball joke.

