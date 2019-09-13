Twitter Refuses To Out Devin Nunes' Cow

For now, the anonymous twitter users behind Devin Nunes' Cow and Devin Nunes' Mom are safe from the ridiculous lawsuit brought by the equally ridiculous congressman from Fresno.

Source: Fresno Bee

Twitter is refusing a judge’s request to disclose the identities of two anonymous social media users who are critical of Rep. Devin Nunes and are being sued by the California Republican.

Nunes, R-Tulare, demanded the names of anonymous writers through a lawsuit he filed in Virginia against them, Twitter and a Republican political strategist.

The judge overseeing the case asked Twitter to name the anonymous writers in a confidential filing after he heard Twitter’s argument last month asking him to dismiss the case.

Twitter on Wednesday told the judge it does not intend to disclose the names of the authors of accounts known as Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom, according to documents obtained by McClatchy.

...

Judge John Marshall has not yet responded to Twitter’s filing.