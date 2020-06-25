Judge Rules That Devin Nunes Can’t Sue Twitter Over Statements Made By Fake Cow

It's 2020 so of course a Republican keeps trying to sue over comments made by a fake Internet cow. This ruling lets Twitter off the hook but Nunes is still free to pursue his vendetta against said cow, his mom, and Republican strategist Liz Mair.

Asshat.

Source: Fresno Bee

A judge has ruled that Rep. Devin Nunes has no right to sue Twitter over statements made by a fake Internet cow, someone parodying his mother and a Republican strategist.

Judge John Marshall said in a decision Friday that Twitter was “immune from the defamation claims of” Nunes, R-Tulare, due to federal law that says social media companies are not liable for what people post on their platforms.

Nunes “seeks to have the court treat Twitter as the publisher or speaker of the content provided by others based on its allowing or not allowing certain content to be on its internet platform,” Marshall wrote. “The court refuses to do so.”

Nunes sued Twitter, the two parody accounts known as Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom and strategist Liz Mair in March 2019. He alleged the latter three had defamed him online, ruining his reputation and causing him to win his 2018 election by a narrower margin than normal. He accused Twitter of being negligent for allowing the alleged defamation.