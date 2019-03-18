Rep. Devin Nunes Sues Twitter, Twitter Users 'Devin Nunes' Mom' And Others

Possibly the most ridiculous figure in a Congress that also has Steve King and Louie Gohmert, among many many other nincompoops. News of Devin Nunes' lawsuit was greeted with widespread ridicule on twitter and other social media Monday night. This Trump brownnoser, with his own sordid ties to the Russians, was an abomination and a blight on government before his absurd lawsuit. This only confirms what we already knew. A disgrace.

Source: The Verge



US Representative Devin Nunes has sued Twitter and a handful of users for defamation and negligence, accusing Twitter of acting as a “vessel of opposition research” for hosting accounts that insulted Nunes. The suit is the latest of several filed against social media platforms for alleged bias against conservative politicians, none of which have made substantial progress in court. Nunes’ lawsuit mostly focuses on a cluster of Twitter accounts that Nunes claims were coordinating libelous attacks on him, primarily “Devin Nunes’ Cow”, the now-suspended “Devin Nunes’ Mom”, and the account of Republican political consultant Liz Mair. The complaint — published by Fox News this afternoon — quotes numerous tweets from those accounts, which it claims “maliciously attacked every aspect of Nunes’ character, honesty, integrity, ethics, and fitness to perform his duties as a United States Congressman.” The attacks included accusing Nunes of racism, claiming he had obstructed justice in the Congressional probe on Russian political interference, and calling him a “treasonous cowpoke.” But the suit also claims that Twitter bears legal culpability for the attacks, since it “consciously allowed the defamation of Nunes to continue” by not suspending the accounts. “Twitter did nothing to investigate or review the defamation that appeared in plain view on its platform,” it says. “As part of its agenda to squelch Nunes’ voice, cause him extreme pain and suffering, influence the 2018 Congressional election, and distract, intimidate and interfere with Nunes’ investigation into corruption and Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election, Twitter did absolutely nothing.”

Here's some examples from Devin Nunes' Mom included in the lawsuit:

The Minecraft one must have touched a nerve. And some reaction, including from Liz Mair herself, as she deals with this wackjob of a congressman.

Guys, I’m declining comment on this for now but DEVIN NUNES IS SUING ME. If you’d like to contribute to cover my legal expenses please donate here: https://t.co/zcYqrHn6OH

↓ Story continues below ↓ — BrandValue$4B (@LizMair) March 18, 2019

Suing Twitter and Liz Mair for $200 million is exactly what I'd expect a ding dong like Devin Nunes to do. In the lawsuit he claims that Twitter's failure to police mean memes, among other things, caused him "extreme pain and suffering." GTFOOH, ding dong. — Friendly Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 18, 2019

Devin Nunes is suing Initech for $519M because "someone stole his stapler" — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 18, 2019

retweet to be sued by devin nunes pic.twitter.com/v0kZx4Ncwi — kilgore trout’s mom (@KT_So_It_Goes) March 18, 2019

He seems to have a fan in the guy he's been brown-nosing for a couple of years.

Rep. Devin Nunes Files $250M Defamation Lawsuit Against Twitter, Two Anonymous Twitter Accounts https://t.co/fT9ZXdWg7z via @thedailybeast — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2019

And of course Nunes was on Hannity (another brownnoser) tonight whining about Twitter.

Goddam this is freaking hilarious pic.twitter.com/RTtFGkpedL — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 19, 2019

