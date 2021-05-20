Bill Barr And Devin Nunes Sitting In A Tree...

It's possible Devin Nunes may go down in history as the most inept and immoral Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ever.

And Bill Barr as the worst Attorney General in modern history.

Back in 2017, while investigating Russiagate, and the infamous Michael Flynn saga, Nunes coordinated with Trump and his staffers to try to undermine his own investigations and made believe he had proof to defend members of the Trump transition team ( of which he was part of) against the intelligence community, including a deep state attempt to destroy Traitor Trump.

It was his Midnight Ride and it was an embarrassment.

He held a wild press conference without informing his own committee, including the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence committee, Adam Schiff.

The next day he was forced to backtrack.

That's but a small part of his egregious behavior as a ranking Congressman and Trump acolyte. Like nobody before him, Nunes tried to silence and then sue Twitter accounts that mocked him. Obviously, he had no standing in the case, since he's a public figure, but the snowflake congressman persisted in attacking those mocking him.

After Barr tried to destroy the Mueller report, it's now reported that Bill Barr used the power of the DOJ and the grand jury to try to unmask the people behind the satirical Twitter account "Devin Nunes Cow."

This level of abuse of power is unheard of in the US. since Nixon. The New York Times reports:

The Justice Department under President Trump secretly obtained a grand-jury subpoena last year in an attempt to identify the person behind a Twitter account dedicated to mocking Representative Devin Nunes of California, according to a newly unsealed court document. But Twitter fought the subpoena, as well as an associated gag order barring the company from talking about it publicly. Twitter executives raised skepticism about whether the Justice Department might be abusing federal criminal law-enforcement power to retaliate against a critic of Mr. Nunes, a Republican who is a close ally of Mr. Trump, in violation of the First Amendment.

Using the DOJ as a tool to attack any rival is a purely partisan and vicious act and an outrage.

Digby summed it up nicely: