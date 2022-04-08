Devin Nunes: 'Twitter Is A Ghost Town'

"There's not very much activity over there at Twitter," says the Gaslight Prince.
Devin Nunes: 'Twitter Is A Ghost Town'
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoApril 8, 2022

The king of lawsuits and Trump coverups told Fox Business that "Twitter is kind of a ghost town."

This is coming from the CEO of Trump's laughable Truth Social app.

Nunes should look up the meaning of truth after he said, "Our interactions are already beating Twitter.”

I guess the reason for Trump top executives quitting Truth Social is because it's doing so swimmingly.

Rolling Stone reports, "Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, the company’s chief of technology and chief of product development, are the two executives leaving the company after less than a year. Both were critical parts of the operation, according to eight sources who spoke with Reuters. “If Josh has left … all bets are off,” one of them said of Adams, calling him the “brains” behind the app’s technology.

Axios is reporting that technical glitches are disrupting the operation.

Trump himself hasn't posted on it for months, but sure, Twitter is a ghost town.

Watch Nunes lie like Trump below:

