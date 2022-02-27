Trump’s Truth Social Is Already Canceling Right-Wingers

As Raw Story points out, the app was already getting rotten reviews for its technical glitches and lack of privacy. Kara Swisher seemed unsurprised by the “flashing red” signals she encountered in trying to sign up. She described the app as “the former president’s foray into tech via a sketchy investment vehicle, created by sketchy techies (who hide their names), run by executives whose supposed expertise in running such complex organizations is, you guessed it, sketchy.”

And while we all knew Trump’s latest business venture was likely to follow Trump Steaks, Trump University and Trump Vodka into the annals of Trump Business Failures, we didn’t expect to hear conservatives essentially calling it a fraud so soon.

From Raw Story:

“A right-wing broadcaster who has pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus in recent months was censored for posting what the platform classified as 'sensitive content,'" the conservative Washington Examiner newspaper reported Friday. "Another user has been banned from the app for creating an account that made fun of Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social." Patrick Hedger, executive director of the conservative Taxpayers Protection Alliance, told the newspaper: "It isn't a censorship-free experience at all, it’s rank hypocrisy to ban the DevinNunesCow account. I think they should abide by how they advertise themselves as a censorship-free platform or recognize that striking a balance between free speech and palatable consumer content is not easy, as other platforms have realized."

Then there’s right-winger Stew Peters, who complained about a “sensitive content” label on one of his posts:

“I’m ALREADY being censored on Truth Social,” Peters wrote later on Telegram. “I said, ‘The people in our government responsible for allowing our kids to be killed with these dangerous Covid shots, should be put on trial and executed.' Free speech isn’t free."

Oh, and it turns out “Truth Social’s content moderation policies are significantly stricter than Twitter's and are not free speech-oriented,” the Washington Examiner notes.

As for the DevinNunesCow account Matt Ortega tried to set up (he says he is not the famous Twitter account of the same name), he has been officially canceled by the very folks who claim to abhor cancel culture: