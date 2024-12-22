Tucker: GOP Senators Who Vote Against Tulsi’s Confirmation Are America's 'Enemy'

Look who's making empty threats against United States Senators. Russian shill Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson Says Any GOP Senator Who Votes ‘Against Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation’ Is ‘Enemy Of The United States’:

Trump picked Gabbard to be his DNI on Nov. 13, but the former congresswoman and member of the National Guard has faced backlash from numerous national security officials that are tied to groups targeting “election misinformation,” left-wing organizations, intelligence agencies and defense contractors. Carlson , during his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, argued that Republican senators who vote against Gabbard are signalling opposition to meaningful government reform.

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson said Thursday that any Republican Senator who ends up voting against confirming former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as President-elect Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is America’s “enemy.”

Here's the full transcript of his rant for anyone who doesn't want to watch the clip above:

CARLSON: And so by the way, I just want to pause and say, you will know that reform is coming, that corruption is in retreat. You will know that things have a chance of getting better when Tulsi Gabbard is confirmed as Director of National Intelligence.

And why will you know that? Why is that a critical appointment? It's not just because you like Tulsi Gabbard, agree with her, even if you dislike Tulsi Gabbard and disagree with Tulsi Gabbard, don't like her. She is the critical appointment because she has the ability to declassify the truth about what your government has been doing in your name with your money for decades.

No one doubts that Tulsi Gabbard's a patriotic person. She's an Army officer. She served in the US military for 20 years, so by the way, if she was a foreign agent, how exactly is she carrying a gun in the US military? It's absurd.

You will know who's on which side by the reaction of Tulsi Gabbard. If there are Republican senators who are voting against Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation, either in the Intel Committee or in the open Senate, you will know that person is not only my enemy as someone who voted for change, for openness, for transparency, for an end to corruption, for a draining of the swamp.

You know that person is an enemy of the United States, period. It's really that simple.

And you will get the same story. "Oh, it's national security! We can't let our enemies know! we can't trust Tulsi Gabbard!"

No, we can't trust you, actually. This is going to take place in the open, assuming we get that far, so this is just the one point I want to make about the next 30 days.

There will be attempts to prevent this from happening. I don't want to make anyone feel paranoid, but at this point, once you win the electoral college and the majority of the popular vote, that is an undeniable mandate, so there's no way to argue that Trump shouldn't be seated or anything like that.

No one is contesting this election. No one can.

You're going to need an event that is effectively catastrophic to change the course from openness to more secrecy, and there's no faster way to do that than a war.

And by the way, the kind of war that the Biden administration is advocating for right now with the world's largest nuclear armed power could eliminate the United States and the entire Western Hemisphere. That's not an overstatement.

But you will see people you think are your allies all of a sudden telling you when the United States so badly needs attention, someone in charge of the United States has to look at the country and say, you're in trouble.

The numbers show it clearly. This country needs the attention of its leaders. It needs the care of its leaders. It needs people who actually want to improve the country, not the world, the country.

And if some of those people look you right in the face and say, I'm sorry, we're just gonna have to deploy to this, that or the other country because there's an imminent threat to the world, you know, those people are trying to thwart the progress that you voted for, those people are your enemies.

I'm sorry to say that. It's just true.