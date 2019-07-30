Tulsi Gabbard Silent On Racist Attacks While Appearing On Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour

Make no mistake. When a Democrat appears on Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour, we're going to notice. Not only are we going to notice, we're going to pay attention to the reason they've decided to writhe in the slime. But when a Democrat who is also a person of color goes on Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour after days of racist invective from the so-called President, we might be fooled into thinking that Democrat is going to stand up for what's right.

And then there's Tulsi Gabbard, who did none of those things, but instead spent her minutes on Carlson's Racism Riot whining about...Google.

Yes, Gabbard is suing Google in order to work the refs in her favor and get better search results. She claims Google is being mean, suspending her ad buying account unfairly, etc etc etc. Oh, and this is all about fighting the "unchecked power" of Big Tech.

It doesn't really much matter what she's whining about because it's what she didn't say that matters.

Less than 24 hours after a white supremacist kid with an AK-47 style rifle killed three people -- two of whom were children -- at a food festival, Tulsi Gabbard had nothing to say about the groundswell of fascism in this country.

After days of the Racist-in-Chief haranguing Rep. Elijah Cummings and going off on racist rants about Baltimore, Tulsi Gabbard had nothing to say about that.

Gabbard had no rebuke to give to a show which promotes white supremacy as its brand. She was silent and cowardly.

For that, she should be booted off the debate stage. Enabling white supremacy is not a Democratic value, nor is it worthy of someone hoping to win the 2020 nomination. She doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell of winning anyway, so it should just be time for her to step off. There's no room for that. Not in this day and age. If she really gave a damn about unchecked power she would have spent her four minutes ranting about Trump's abuse of power and rampant racism. But she didn't and she won't.

Bye, Tulsi. And don't let the door hit you in the butt on your way out.