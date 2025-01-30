The Best Way To Fight Is 'John Belushi In Animal House'

“This situation requires a really stupid and futile gesture be done on somebodies part.”

“We’re just the guys to do it.”

Scissorheads, let this terrible moment energize you. We are not victims.

We must become the loyal opposition, so here’s what we can do:

. They have a 2-vote majority (that’s it!), and Speaker Jeebus Johnson is no Nancy Pelosi-style cat herder, remind your Reps of that when you… Call Your Reps. Your representatives and senators are YOUR voice to this administration. They work for YOU, you can call them [they are paid by you!] and ask them if they voted for any of The Orange 🤡’s nominees, and tell them to knock it off if they did. Let your reps know you’ve got their backs IF THEY STAND UP TO THE NAZIS. And if they don’t stand up to Team Evil… well, let them know you are disappointed in them; that makes them nervous.

We do NOT have the cavalry coming to save us, but that only means that the usual suspects cannot let us down. [And count our blessings: Manchin and Sinema are now past-tense senators.]

PS – Annie Asks You has some pragmatic actions you can take, too.

UPDATE 1: Empty Wheel says (in re: RFK’s nomination),

“We need to get better at assigning responsibility to Republicans when they confirm and the inevitable happens. *You will be responsible for the dead children.*”

ka-BOOM! That’s They Broke It They Bought It in action!

