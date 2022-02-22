More Trouble For Donald's 'Truth Social'

Truth Social's "rollout" has been a disaster, go figure.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By Frances LangumFebruary 22, 2022

Truth Social has had a rough week but never fear, Trumpers, Donald promises a tremendous social media experience will be yours...in two weeks.

There's not just the fact that the social media site for Trumpers clearly copies Twitter font for font spacing. They've got a logo copying problem, too.

And Business Insider is reporting that a fake Not-Truth-Social app called "MAGA Hub" on Android is confusing the MAGA market. It's not affiliated with Truth Social but Trumpers are signing up for it anyway, in part because Truth Social isn't available for Android phones and there's no timeline for it to be so.

An app on the Google Play Store that bears a similar name to former President Donald Trump's new social media platform has been downloaded over 100,000 times, confusing some supporters hoping to test the Android version of Trump's app.

Listed as "MAGA Hub — Truth Social Trump," the Android app was displayed as the top result for the search term "Truth Social" — the name of Trump's app — on the Play Store as of Tuesday morning.

...Users of "MAGA Hub" are also charged $28.99 for in-app purchases, though it's unclear what buyers receive.

You mean Trump Chumps might get ripped off by a fake app? Yer kidding!

Ted Lieu noticed a thing:

Wait! Et tu, Jenna?

Some clever people are noting "bugs" in their App reviews. Oops.

