Nunes Blasts Biden Officials For 'Failing Upward'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) slammed people who have worked with Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for "failing upward."
By DavidFebruary 20, 2022

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) slammed people who have worked with Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for "failing upward."

Nunes, who quit Congress to work for former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that some people should face charges from special counsel John Durham for allegedly "spying" on Trump's 2016 campaign.

"There are laws that have been broken here and people need to pay a price for it," Nunes said.

Bartiromo suggested that the alleged spying on Trump's campaign began while Obama was in office.

"How high up the chain do you think this goes?" the Fox News host asked.

"We have always said it appears to us from what we've seen that this started in late 2015," Nunes opined. "But for sure by early 2016, all of the high-level people within the Obama/Biden administration knew about this. And then look at it, look at all the people now that were involved in perpetuating this hoax."

"A lot of these Obama/Biden people have now failed upward and they are now in high-level positions in the new Biden administration," he added. "So there's a lot of people that need to pay a price here."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue