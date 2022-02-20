Nunes Blasts Biden Officials For 'Failing Upward'

Former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) slammed people who have worked with Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for "failing upward."

Nunes, who quit Congress to work for former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that some people should face charges from special counsel John Durham for allegedly "spying" on Trump's 2016 campaign.

"There are laws that have been broken here and people need to pay a price for it," Nunes said.

Bartiromo suggested that the alleged spying on Trump's campaign began while Obama was in office.

"How high up the chain do you think this goes?" the Fox News host asked.

"We have always said it appears to us from what we've seen that this started in late 2015," Nunes opined. "But for sure by early 2016, all of the high-level people within the Obama/Biden administration knew about this. And then look at it, look at all the people now that were involved in perpetuating this hoax."

"A lot of these Obama/Biden people have now failed upward and they are now in high-level positions in the new Biden administration," he added. "So there's a lot of people that need to pay a price here."