Ha, Ha! Trump Can't Access Agencies Without Ethics Agreements

Which, of course, he and his selections have refused to sign. FAFO!
By Susie MadrakNovember 25, 2024

Advisers to Bob Kennedy reached out to the HHS Department several times after El Cheato selected him to lead the agency, hoping to jumpstart coordination before his takeover in late January. They were rebuffed. Guess why? Via Politico:

Kennedy’s inability to communicate with the agency he may soon manage, confirmed by an administration official with knowledge of the episodes granted anonymity to describe internal deliberations, is just one consequence of the president-elect’s continued foot-dragging on signing the standard trio of ethics and transparency agreements with the federal government — something his team pledged to do shortly after the election.

The Trump transition’s unprecedented delay in signing the agreements has so far prevented the incoming administration from having any formal contact with federal agencies, including sending in groups of policy advisers known as “landing teams.” It also means they can’t access cybersecurity support or secure email servers for transition-related work, or request FBI background checks for their nominees.

Both the Trump transition and the White House confirmed to POLITICO that negotiations on the agreements are still underway. But until the standoff is resolved, Trump’s Cabinet nominees will gain no more insight than the general public into the workings of the departments they’re supposed to run.

Negotiations? WTF is this? It's a law! Sign the agreements, you don't have a choice! He's probably claiming his finances are too complicated to comply...

Trump has yet to sign the ethics agreement required for the presidential transition, allowing him to raise unlimited amounts of money from unknown donors to pay for the staff, travel, and office space involved in preparing to take over the government.
The most corrupt president in American history.

Republicans Against Trumpism (@rpsagainsttrump.bsky.social) 2024-11-24T16:06:58.357Z

Trump not signing the ethics agreement to begin the peaceful transition of power is ironically one of the most honest things Trump has ever done.

Eric Rosen (@erosen1.bsky.social) 2024-11-24T14:57:03.612Z

DT refusing to sign legal documents for transition of power, including ethics agreement.

Per Sen. Elizabeth Warren: ""I would know because I wrote the law. Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement. This is what illegal corruption looks like."

💫🌜Sophia 🔅💫 (@cosmicsophia.bsky.social) 2024-11-23T23:25:02.586Z

