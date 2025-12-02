New Top RFK Advisor Wanted To Let Covid Rip Through The Country

Bob Kennedy named anti-vax extremist Martin Kulldorff as chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, a unit that acts as his “in-house think tank, providing policy advice,” the regime announced yesterday. Via The Majority Report:

Kulldorff was for about six months the RFK Jr.-appointed chair of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee that makes vaccine recommendations. During his brief tenure, he made a series of destructive calls that infuriated doctors and medical groups. At a September meeting that “devolved into chaos and confusion,” according to the NYT, the group “voted to limit access to the Covid vaccine and to stop recommending a combination shot against measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox for children under 4.” Panelists also recommended removing the preservative thimerosal from flu vaccines even though they acknowledged that there’s zero proof it is harmful, and refused to recommend the Covid vaccine, saying it’s a personal choice, the AP reported.

The panel is set to meet again this Thursday and Friday and will be led by its new chair, Kirk Milhoan, who is also a quack. It is “likely to decide” that newborns should be denied the hepatitis B vaccine, and may decide to deny it to children altogether, the NYT reported this morning. The reason babies get the hepatitis B vaccine is because without it the virus will kill them. According to Johns Hopkins, “Without vaccination, as many as 9 in 10 infants infected with hepatitis B in their first year of life will develop chronic infection that can lead to liver failure and death.”

Kulldorff also co-wrote the Great Barrington Declaration, a 2020 manifesto that essentially recommended forcing elderly and high-risk people to stay trapped at home while everyone else returns to regular activity with no protections. Covid-19 vaccines weren’t available at the time, but that’s OK because mass infection would be good in the long run, he argued, without sparing a single thought about long Covid. The manifesto omitted entirely any mention of contact tracing, masks or physically distancing. We already know how well this approach works, because Kulldorff’s home country of Sweden tested it out when lawmakers there did absolutely nothing to stop the spread of Covid. What happened next was that ten times more people died in Sweden than in neighboring Norway. Naturally, Kulldorff defended Sweden’s decision to go for a 10x death rate.