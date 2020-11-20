Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Tyson Food Managers Accused Of Betting On How Many Workers Contract COVID-19

It sounds like something out of a horror movie but a real-life lawsuit accuses Tyson Foods supervisors of running a betting pool to wager on how many employees would contract coronavirus.
By NewsHound Ellen
Tyson Food Managers Accused Of Betting On How Many Workers Contract COVID-19
Tyson Meat Plant in Arkansas Image from: MSNBC - YouTube

It sounds like something out of a horror movie but a real-life lawsuit accuses Tyson Foods supervisors of running a betting pool to wager on how many employees would contract coronavirus.

The allegation comes from a wrongful death lawsuit by the family of Isidro Fernandez, one of at least five workers to die of COVID-19 complications at Tyson’s Waterloo, Iowa, pork processing plant. He was also one of more than 1,000 workers, out of its total 2,800, to have contracted coronavirus, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The Fernandez family's legal complaint was recently amended to include the following, according to the Capital Dispatch:

• In mid-April, around the time Black Hawk County Sherriff Tony Thompson visited the plant and reported the working conditions there “shook [him] to the core,” plant manager Tom Hart organized a cash-buy-in, winner-take-all, betting pool for supervisors and managers to wager how many plant employees would test positive for COVID-19.
• John Casey, an upper-level manager at the plant, is alleged to have explicitly directed supervisors to ignore symptoms of COVID-19, telling them to show up to work even if they were exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Casey reportedly referred to COVID-19 as the “glorified flu” and told workers not to worry about it because “it’s not a big deal” and “everyone is going to get it.” On one occasion, Casey intercepted a sick supervisor who was on his way to be tested and ordered him to get back to work, saying, “We all have symptoms — you have a job to do.” After one employee vomited on the production line, managers reportedly allowed the man to continue working and then return to work the next day.
• In late March or early April, as the pandemic spread across Iowa, managers at the Waterloo plant reportedly began avoiding the plant floor for fear of contracting the virus. As a result, they increasingly delegated managerial authority and responsibilities to low-level supervisors who had no management training or experience. The supervisors did not require truck drivers and subcontractors to have their temperatures checked before entering the plant.

Tyson said it has suspended without pay “the individuals allegedly involved” and pledges to “take all measures necessary to root out and remove” such behavior if confirmed by an independent investigation to be led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Even without COVID-19, the low-paid workers at poultry and meat processing plants, usually people of color and immigrants, work under extremely tough conditions, HuffPost notes. They have a higher reported injury rate than the rest of private sector jobs and the actual injuries are probably even higher. And it’s not like the Trump administration is helping the situation, either:

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance at the beginning of the pandemic recommending that meatpacking companies put up physical barriers, enforce social distancing and install more hand-sanitizing stations, among other steps. But the guidance is not mandatory and is mostly unenforceable.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team