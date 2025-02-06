McEnany On Gaza: Donald Is Just Playing 'Four Dimensional Chess'

Fox News's Kayleigh McEnany is shocked by the media's reaction to her hero's announcement to take over Gaza and displace millions of Palestinians; Donald, she said, "is playing four-dimensional chess, and you all are playing checkers." Tell that to 'Arab Americans For Trump,' who changed their name after his pro-ethnic cleansing statement to 'Arab Americans for Peace.' World leaders have blasted 47's proposal.

It was so bad that Newsmax's Greg Kelly panicked to make an excuse for Donald's mind-boggling announcement by saying the felon was "thinking out loud" at the mic standing next to Benjamin Netanyahu in front of the world.

And now, we have Kayleigh, courtesy of Media Matters.

"No, it's not a joke, and you are right; it shouldn't be a shock," she said. 'You know, as I was watching this yesterday, there was this line from Netanyahu that I wish the media would have listened to. He said, looking at President Trump, "You see things that others do not see. You say things that others do not say." And then the jaws drop, and then people sit back and realize, "Oh, maybe he was right."'

Fact check: Of all the things that never happened, that never happened the most.

"Well, the media didn't listen to that," she continued. "Those gathered in the room, Kaitlan Collins, others, because I watched through the channels last night, and it was absolute pandemonium. I mean, the freak out was only second to June 27, the day that Joe Biden had that disastrous debate."

"And when you look at it, I just thought to myself, they haven't learned the lesson yet. And the lesson is this: maybe Trump is not trying to take Gaza," she continued. "Maybe this is a grand part of a negotiation to get Iran to come to the table, to get Iran to hold back the proxies, to get Iran to stop its nuclear warfare on the world."

"Maybe that's it. My lesson to the media, this one line I wish they would take — President Trump is playing four-dimensional chess, you all are playing checkers," the big dummy added.

Is he playing four-dimensional chess on Truth Social, too?

That was left at 6:32 AM. And the Yam Man's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the same thing about Gaza MONTHS AGO.