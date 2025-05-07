Trump-Voting Parents Shocked That Their Son Is In ICE Detention

Tell me if you have heard this story before. Voters vote for something bad to happen to other people, are Shocked ::Pikachu Face:: when it happens to them.

Yes, FAFO. And we have a doozy of a story for you.

Two Trump voters, Martin Verdi and Debora Rey, are Argentine Americans. Verdi and Rey voted for Donald Trump 2024 because "they supported his pledge to bring order to the southern border and crack down on immigrants without legal status"

Their son, Agustin Gentile, a green card holder, is apparently one of those immigrants Trump plans to kick out of the country. Oh, did I mention that he was a brought here as a toddler when his family - immigrants - moved to the United States from Argentina. He is a father of two American born children.

Verdi and Rey, shocked at the leopards eating their faces, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that "he didn’t say he was going to do this, that he was going to go after people who have been here for a long time...he said he was going to go after all the criminals who came illegally. We feel betrayed, tricked.”

Gentile was scooped up by ICE due to a misdemeanor on his record following a 2020 conviction in California. Probation and case closed, but that was enough for ICE to deem him one of those evil immigrants that needs to go. He was detained at LAX airport in February after returning from an overseas flight. He was sent to the CBP office in Raleigh and was sent to the local jail. After a few days, he was sent to the Stewart Detention Center , which houses many immigrants facing deportation.

Verdi, when the leopard took a break from feasting, said: “During the campaign [Trump] gave the example of many criminals from Venezuela who had come in, because many criminals from Venezuela had even killed people. That has nothing to with cases like these."

Now, after seeing their son facing likely deportation (possibly to CECOT) say that would not have voted for Trump if they had realized what the scale of the immigration crackdown was going to be. They said "This was a massive deception what he did. Because the other side had shown us how indulgent they were (with immigration). But we went from having a completely open door to closing it shut with 10 bolts."

It is absolutely mind-blowing to see immigrants positively salivate at the idea of other immigrants being detained or kicked out of the very country that took them in. The self hatred of immigrants - just disgusting. But they relish seeing OTHERS hurt. As soon as it affects them, whoa whoa whoa, slow down King Donald Trump. "We are the good ones" they screamed, as the police drag their family away. "WE ARE THE GOOD ONES!"

The leopard doesn't care.