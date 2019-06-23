Delusional Donald Trump Thinks His Administration Is Doing A 'Fantastic Job' At The Border

Donald Trump apparently thinks his administration is doing a GREAT job at the border.

Let's look at Trump's record at the border:

Twenty-two immigrants have died in U.S. detention.

Children describe horrific neglect at detention facilities where teens are caring for sick toddlers they are unrelated to.

The DOJ does not think children need soap or toothbrushes.

Trump continues to separate from their families at the border, even though he swears he stopped.

Oh, and Trump has even gone so far as to say he has brought families together - a blatant lie.

Calling them "concentration camps" is apt. The actual definition is:

"A place where large numbers of people, especially political prisoners or members of persecuted minorities, are deliberately imprisoned in a relatively small area with inadequate facilities, sometimes to provide forced labor or to await mass execution."

Oh, and those pesky family separations going on in 2019? Those are Obama's fault (which is a lie) and the Democrats' fault, of course.

If this is what Donald Trump considers a "fantastic job", I am terrified to hear what he thinks an awful job would be. Actually, scratch that. I know what he thinks a terrible job would be. It would be empty concentration camps. Why? Because that would mean the private prisons are losing up to $800 a day - and that is to provide NOTHING except a concrete floor and a mylar blanket. No toothbrush, no soap, no access to bathrooms, no diapers, no lice treatment and no medical care.