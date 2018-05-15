Trump Administration Planning To House Migrant Children In Military Base Warehouses

Remember when John Kelly said that it is "not cruel" to separate families that cross the border illegally? His reasoning:

“The children will be taken care of — put into foster care or whatever. But the big point is they elected to come illegally into the United States and this is a technique that no one hopes will be used extensively or for very long.”

Well, we now know what the "whatever" actually meant. And it brings back, for many Jews, extremely terrifying memories of Nazi concentration camps. What exactly is the Trump administration proposing?

The Washington Post reports that the Trump administration plans to house migrant children that have been ripped away from their families on military bases in warehouses. Yes, you read that right. Giant warehouses filled with terrified children.

An email was sent to Pentagon staff informing them that the Department of Health and Human Services (irony) will be making visits to four military bases in Texas and Arkansas to determine whether they are "[suitable] child shelters:"

Kids under the age of 18 would be ripped away from their parents and transported to these warehouses until another relative can get them, assuming anyone else exists in the United States...legally.

Sessions, in a show of exceptional cruelty, even for him, said last week:

“If you’re smuggling a child, then we’re going to prosecute you, and that child will be separated from you, probably, as required by law. If you don’t want your child separated, then don’t bring them across the border illegally. It’s not our fault that somebody does that.”

HHS says that they provide education and recreation to kids in their custody....how safe will these kids be? Language barrier, limited education, socialization issues. How many of these kids will be subject to physical, sexual or mental abuse? And who will be responsible for ensuring their safety? This is a true nightmare.