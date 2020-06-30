CDC Official: U.S. Has ‘Way Too Much Virus’ To Get It Under Control

So, unlike the happy talk from the White House, Dr. Schuchat served up a dose of reality: the US is experiencing a runaway virus without much effective control, beyond wearing a mask and practicing social-distancing. In many ways, the US government squandered the early sacrifices of so many Americans who did all the right things.

Source: CNBC

The coronavirus is spreading too rapidly and too broadly for the U.S. to bring it under control, Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday.

The U.S. has set records for daily new infections in recent days as outbreaks surge mostly across the South and West. The recent spike in new cases has outpaced daily infections in April when the virus rocked Washington state and the northeast, and when public officials thought the outbreak was hitting its peak in the U.S.

“We’re not in the situation of New Zealand or Singapore or Korea where a new case is rapidly identified and all the contacts are traced and people are isolated who are sick and people who are exposed are quarantined and they can keep things under control,” she said in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Dr. Howard Bauchner. “We have way too much virus across the country for that right now, so it’s very discouraging.”