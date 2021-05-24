Tucker Carlson Brings On 'Chicken Enthusiast' To Criticize The CDC

Sometimes it seems like Tucker Carlson is just ****ing with us, seeing what he can or can not get away with on Fox News. And Friday night's program was no exception.

The Fox News host invited Tiara Soleim, a "poultry enthusiast" and former contestant on "The Bachelor," onto his show Friday night to discuss her love for cuddling chickens and her distaste for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The interview came just one day after the CDC announced that a dangerous salmonella outbreak had sickened people in 43 states, and that this outbreak had been linked to backyard poultry. "Like all obedient Americans we're pretty dialed into what the CDC has to say about our lives," Carlson said in his segment. "For once it has nothing to do with the coronavirus. This guidance have to do with chickens." The agency cautioned people: "Don't kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don't eat or drink around them," adding that such behavior could enable Salmonella germs to get into your mouth.

This did not sit well with Tucker's chicken enthusiast.

"I'm not a huge fan of it because I've been handling chickens since I was about 4 years old. And I've been kissing them, snuggling them, shoving my face in them and I'm fine. People around me are fine. And I don't see a problem with it," she told Carlson.

The CDC has said that 163 people have gotten ill and 34 people hospitalized on this latest outbreak, but that apparently is of no consequence for Tucker Carslon who criticized this latest intrusion on Americans right to make out with their chickens.

