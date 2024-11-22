Steve Bannon Melts Down Over Gaetz Failed Nomination

Steve Bannon cried crocodile tears and admitted on Real America's Voice that Trump suffered a black eye and a bitter defeat when the nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General went down in flames.

Unlike many other MAGAts, Bannon and Demented Donald wanted Gaetz to run the entire Department of Justice for Trump's benefit.

BANNON: And that is a massive, massive fight. And we took a casualty today. One of the best warriors we have, in all his imperfections, and he's quite imperfect, as Donald Trump is imperfect, as Stephen K. Bannon is super imperfect, and Tucker Carlson, and Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., all of it. Very, very, very imperfect instruments. But in that imperfection is some of their power. We took a casualty today.

The definition of casualty: a person or thing injured, lost, or destroyed. A person killed or injured in a war or accident.

Gaetz nomination was killed.

BANNON: One of the reasons we took a casualty, I hate to say it, let me be brutally frank, you can't stick these people out there with no air cover. What are we doing? You can't stick them out there and take them off television. They're the best at selling themselves. You take them off television for five, six, seven, eight days, and it's nothing but incoming? Where is the plan, and where is the execution of the plan? It's a big defeat for President Trump today. And trust me, those demons, and jackals, and hyenas up there in the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell and that crowd, they know it.

When allegations surfaced of Matt Gaetz dealing with underage girls or girls barely legal, Fox News was forced to take him off the airwaves.

To scum like Bannon, illicit sexual activities and criminality has no bearing on the fate of any MAGA cultist and all networks should ignore anything sexual.

These only apply to the Democratic Party and the ones they view as rivals.De

Can't wait to see what happens when Pete Hegseth's nomination goes down the drain.