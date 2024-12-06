Bannon: Trump Should Make Matt Gaetz A Special Counsel

On Steve Bannon's Real America's Voice podcast, the jailbird was still mourning over the loss of a true MAGA sycophant Matt Gaetz, and tried to cheer himself up by hoping Matt could be made into some sort of special counsel in the future.

Bannon markets himself as someone pulling the strings at the (nonexistent yet) Trump White House. Of course, it's telling that we're discussing "who is in charge" at Mar-a-Gofundme because we all know it ain't President-Elect Syphilis.

BANNON: They kind of know what should be done. They're not going to do that. They know what's in their own interest, and their own interest is they're gonna keep control of this apparatus and screw you. Trump's got four, he's already lame-duck according to them. They think he's a lame-duck. Trump will lose interest; Trump will lose energy--78 years old. He'll want to play golf, so we'll pick them off. We'll pick off these fire breathers one at a time. Alinsky 101, pick them off one time. Gates was culled him from the herd. Make a big deal about this stuff. He was never charged with stuff that I think fully. Just put it all out there. It was a news story for two days and then let's get on with it.



It's not what happened. Gaetz is gone. At least his Attorney General --- may turn back up as a special counsel, special prosecutor, you never know? Remember, folks on the other side. There's more tears shed for answered prayers than for unanswered. So watch what you pray for the law of unintended consequences.

Alinsky 101? Really, Steve.

Whaaa! I put too much bronzer on my face! Whaaa!

Gaetz is gone.

Ding, dong, Gaetz is gone.