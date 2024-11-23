Donald Trump And Allies Suddenly Remember Project 2025

After winning the election, Donald Trump and his team suddenly remembered that Project 2025 was the foundation for Donald's second presidential term.

Project 2025 is a policy and personnel program unpopular with American voters.

In the video above, Project 2025’s director, Paul Dans, admitted that if Donald Trump is elected, Trump’s agenda on day 1 will mirror Project 2025’s. This is a huge revelation.

American Voters Were Not Aware of Project 2025

Sadly, only one out of four voters knew about the Christian Nationalist-based plan to turn America into an authoritarian state. During the campaign, Trump and his allies denied knowledge of Project 2025, but now it's the basis for staffing and policy prep as the Republicans take power.

There are two parts of Project 2025. The first part is staffing the government with Trump loyalists while getting rid of experts in charge of ensuring our country runs properly and serves the public. The second part of the program contains detailed policies that Trump wants to enact. NBC News reported about the hiring and staffing segment of Project 2025. NBC News noted:

"The receptiveness to using the Project 2025 database for potential hires comes as the transition has already shown it is open to tapping contributors to the effort for administration jobs, including Tom Homan as border czar, Brendan Carr as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and John Ratcliffe as CIA director. Both Homan and Ratcliffe were listed as contributors to Project 2025, while Carr wrote a chapter on the FCC."

Project 2025 Helps Replace Experts with Loyalists

The people who will be in charge of our important government systems have one thing in common: They are loyal to Donald Trump. In what world would Matt Gaetz even be considered the Attorney General of the United States? Trump's cabinet will inflict maximum chaos and cruelty on Americans (who are not billionaires) on day one. A few of Trump's most dangerous picks for his cabinet:

HHS Secretary: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Worst choice imaginable to keep Americans healthy and safe)

Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth (Fox News host and Christian Nationalist views. Has Nazi tattoos. Dangerous)

Office of Management and Budget Director: Russ Vought (Project 2025 author, hardline Christian Nationalist ties)

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard (Strong ties to Putin and Russia. Disaster for intelligence community)

Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (So many things wrong, too many to name)

Project 2025 Policies

Crooks and Liars has a Project 2025 resource page, a roundup of the best information and links on Trump's plans to "Make America Great Again."

Ms. Magazine created a list of the 22 Scariest Lines in Project 2025

The 900-page Project 2025 document is hard to read. So, some creative democracy lovers created Project 2025: The Comic Book.

Watch videos and read up on Project 2025 because it's coming for every single one of us starting January 20, 2025.