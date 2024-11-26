Republican Has No Defense For Project 2025 Hires

Trump's cabinet picks are littered with Project 2025 alumni, after he lied about it throughout his campaign.
By John AmatoNovember 26, 2024

Lance Trover, former press secretary for Gov. Doug Burgum's presidential bid was put on the spot by CNN's Jim Acosta and had no defense for Trump hiring many Project 2025 people to his cabinet.

Trump said he had no knowledge of anything to do with Project 2025, but we all knew that was a lie, including fact-checkers and journalists that defended him when he denied it.

Trover's answer was tepid and milquetoast even for a MAGAt.

ACOSTA: And throughout his campaign, I mean, Trump heavily distanced himself from Project 2025. Several of his cabinet picks, though, Lance, I mean, they come right out of Project 2025, including his new pick for the Office of Management and Budget, who basically wrote Project 2025.

I know I asked this, I've been asking this over and over again, and maybe someday I'll give it up, but that was all hogwash, to borrow maybe a word that Chuck would use.

Go ahead, Lance. That Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with Project 2025, that was not true, right?

TROVER: Well, it's not, he's not staffing the entire administration with Project 2025 people.

Are there people who are tied to it?

Yes, they have 4 or 5,000 people that they need to put into this administration.

Trump didn't hire Project 2025 people to work in the mail room. He put them in key administrative and cabinet positions that run the federal government. The perfect place to implement than 900-page plan to undermine everything from FDR's plans to give relief for "the unemployed, the poor, recovery of the economy back to normal levels, and reform of the financial system to prevent a repeat depression, up until Gay marriage and Obamacare.

Trying to describe them as disruptors is not also a defense for hiring the scumbags.

