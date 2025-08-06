After Claiming Ignorance Of Project 2025, Trump Has Passed Nearly Half Its Initiatives

That didn't take long, did it?
By Susie MadrakAugust 6, 2025

Nearly half of the initiatives laid out in Project 2025 — which is considered by many to be a blueprint for the second Trump administration — have already been implemented by the president, an ongoing analysis has found. Via The Independent:

Just over six months into Donald Trump’s second term, approximately 115 of the 317 objectives set forth in the far-right playbook, authored in 2023 by the Heritage Foundation, have become a reality.

That’s about 46 percent, according to the Project 2025 Tracker, an online spreadsheet created by two Reddit users and updated as Trump announces policies. It appears to be one of the only publicly available resources regularly updated with data on Project 2025 objectives and administration action.

Some of those objectives have been implemented through executive orders, such as shutting down the Department of Education, eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language from the federal government, and restoring implementation of the death penalty for certain crimes.

Other objectives have been pushed forward through Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed by Congress in July. Some of those objectives include eliminating electric vehicle incentives and adding work requirements for Medicaid.

We told you they were going to do project 2025 and it’s 2025 and they’re doing project 2025

Molly Jong-Fast (@mollyjongfast.bsky.social) 2025-07-31T12:16:04.781Z

Are you a current or former federal worker with information that you can share about Project 2025 architect Russell Vought?

Reach out to @andykroll.bsky.social on Signal at (202) 215-6203.

Thread 👇👇

ProPublica (@propublica.org) 2025-08-06T02:03:48.319Z

See OMB director Russell Vought, core to Project 2025, arguing for a national ban on pornography by starting with state ID laws. There's a clear national interest in attacking pornography from someone *within the Trump administration*

theintercept.com/2024/08/16/p...

Ana Valens | 🔞 (@acvalens.net) 2025-08-06T01:47:16.408Z

I feel like this discussion could use a reminder that Project 2025 was a joint venture with Orbán's Hungary, and therefore a joint venture with Putin's puppet.

www.emptywheel.net/2024/07/12/t...

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-08-03T14:41:57.218Z

