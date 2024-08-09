Project 2025 Chief Blows Up Trump's Lies Again

Project 2025 chief Kevin Roberts busted Trump's continued lies about his ties to the unpopular GOP plan. Donald can run but he can't hide his ties to the unpopular Project 2025! In case you've missed Trump's attempts to run away from Project 2025, let's review.

Donald Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025 after more Americans learned about the Republican plan to turn our country into a theocracy. Then in early July, the Orange One had to back peddle fast after Roberts, the architect of Project 2025 said the quiet part out loud.

Trump's Project 2025 leader: "We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be”

pic.twitter.com/HUUK4UOA38 — Armand Hamouth (@AreMond2) July 3, 2024

Since Trump IS Project 2025, he can't run away from their horrible plan. On August 8, the Washington Post reported that Trump took a private flight with Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts in 2022 and then gave a speech about the autocratic program.

Kevin Roberts: "Trump is Trying to Run for Office"

One day after the WaPo report, Roberts told podcast host Michele Tafoya:

"It's good that President Trump and his campaign distance their campaign from anything else, right? I mean, they're trying to win an election."

The Trump campaign and Republicans want to get far away from Project 2025 because Americans do not want to be ruled by a dictator. ABC News reported how much Americans don't want Project 2025.

However, Roberts is making sure the MAGA faithful understand that Project 2025 is still part of Trump's plan if he is elected again. Roberts told Tafoya:

"Our relationship with Mr. Trump and his advisors remains very good."

What's the old saying? You can run but you can't hide?