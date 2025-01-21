Michael Steele To Dems: 'This Is Not A Kumbaya Moment'

Michael Steele is really pissed off at how meek and mild the Democrats are at the nominee hearings, and boy, can I relate! This is exactly why I keep yelling about calling your congress persons at (202) 224-3121. The change has to come from the grassroots on up.

"They think we’re playing the 1980s, Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill-kinda kumbaya moment. ‘Yeah, we skirmish here and there, but in the end we’re gonna have a little toast with some bourbon or some good whiskey and call it even.’ No, that’s not what this is," he said.

"I very much respect Hakeem Jeffries, very much excited about his leadership, but you do not hand over the gavel and say we’re putting down our swords and picking up our bipartisan plowshares! They’re gonna shove those plowshares up your behind!"

He describes how the GOP has spent a generation plotting for this moment, trying to upend the structures put in place. As he points out, they don't care a damn about policy, they care about the political narrative. They don't have to deliver, they only have to control the story. What makes the headlines on Fox News, what Steve Bannon says on his website.

They’re not interested in policy. Policy isn’t the goal, controlling The Narrative is. The Narrative is what convinced voters that hoards of migrant criminals have invaded the country. The Narrative is what got Trump elected. The Narrative is what makes people say they want to get rid of Obamacare when they LOVE the Affordable Care Act.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, a political operation that is oxymoronic," Steele says about the Dems. "They’re not an operation and they’re not political.”

The 2026 electoral map for Democratic senators looks terrible, but Dems still haven't figured out that they will get no credit from the voters for kissing Republican ass. They need to get up off their knees and kick them in the nuts. Voters like that!

Look at their votes on the horrible Laken Riley Act (because the Republicans are controlling the narrative, and the Dems so meekly accept it). Now it goes back to the House. Tell your member you don't want them to vote for it!

(202) 224-3121

Get on the phone. Or at least send a letter:

The Laken Riley Act has passed the Senate. I can't stop thinking about how devastating the Laken Riley Act, pervertedly introduced in the name of a victim of gender-based violence, is going to be for domestic abuse victims: — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T23:59:10.013Z

The 12 Democrats who joined Republicans to pass the Laken Riley Act:

Catherine Cortez Masto—NV

John Fetterman—PA

Ruben Gallego—AZ

Maggie Hassan—NH

Mark Kelly—AZ

Jon Ossoff—GA

Gary Peters—MI

Jackie Rosen—NV

Jeanne Shaheen—NH

Elissa Slotkin—MI

Mark Warner—VA

Raphael Warnock—GA — Prem Thakker ツ (@premthakker.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T23:52:48.608Z