Deadline WH Panel Loses It Over Michael Steele's Lie Detector Test

If we don't laugh...well, you know the rest. On Deadline White House today, former RNC Chair Michael Steele let America in on how to tell when Mango Mussolini is lying. No, smart@sses, he didn't say "Any time he opens his mouth." I mean, sometimes he opens his mouth to put a Big Mac into it, right?
So, Michael Steele listened to Nicolle Wallace's panel's discussion on birtherism, first against President Obama, and coming out since January with intensity against Candidate/Senator Kamala Harris, and then he gave us something slightly more nuanced about how to detect the lies.
And for some reason, it ended up involving an imaginary little man named Jimmy.
WALLACE: ...Or, "My friend Jimmy." Jimmy's never real. He doesn't know anyone named JIMMY!
STEELE: Jimmy doesn't exist! Jimmy is in his HEEEAAAAADDDD. Jimmy is running from THIS eyeball to THAT eyeball. Okay? Can you understand that? Lemme tell you where Jimmy plays! He's right here...this eyeball to that eyeball. That's the space, people.
I didn't know there was room in the Tangerine Twatwaffle's tiny head for Jimmy — I'd figured Obama and Hillary took up what little space there was in there.