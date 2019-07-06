Deadline WH Panel Loses It Over Michael Steele's Lie Detector Test

If we don't laugh...well, you know the rest. On Deadline White House today, former RNC Chair Michael Steele let America in on how to tell when Mango Mussolini is lying. No, smart@sses, he didn't say "Any time he opens his mouth." I mean, sometimes he opens his mouth to put a Big Mac into it, right?

So, Michael Steele listened to Nicolle Wallace's panel's discussion on birtherism, first against President Obama, and coming out since January with intensity against Candidate/Senator Kamala Harris, and then he gave us something slightly more nuanced about how to detect the lies.

And for some reason, it ended up involving an imaginary little man named Jimmy.

STEELE: Listening to clip on birtherism and everything else that the president says, America, here is your tell, whenever the president says, "Well, I've heard..." shut it down, stop it, call it a lie and move on. Because the next sentence, word, phrase out of his mouth will be a lie. I want to know who are all of these people talking to him, telling him this information he's spewing out? "Oh, I hear there were 500,000 people, not 50,000." I mean, You're correcting -- or at that moment he's correcting Putin when Putin said 25 million people that, presumably the president of the country should know how many people died in World War II and Trump comes back, "I hear it was 50 million." Stop. It. Press, don't write that story. It is a lie. Whenever he comes out with the "I heard..." or "People say..." that's a tell... WALLACE: ...Or, "My friend Jimmy." Jimmy's never real. He doesn't know anyone named JIMMY! STEELE: Jimmy doesn't exist! Jimmy is in his HEEEAAAAADDDD. Jimmy is running from THIS eyeball to THAT eyeball. Okay? Can you understand that? Lemme tell you where Jimmy plays! He's right here...this eyeball to that eyeball. That's the space, people.

I didn't know there was room in the Tangerine Twatwaffle's tiny head for Jimmy — I'd figured Obama and Hillary took up what little space there was in there.