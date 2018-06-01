Michael Steele's Lifeboat Lesson: Hate Trump But Don't Vote Against Him

Join me now as we watch former RNC chair, Michael Steele, completely obliterate the last half century of extraordinarily inconvenient Republican history.

Which is what virtually every other "Serious Republican" has been busy doing over the past couple of years: building themselves a fcking armada of lifeboats and sailing faaaar away from any acknowledgement that anything was ever wrong with their GOP before Donald J. Trump oozed down the Escalator of Doom and into the hearts of his party.

The alert viewer will note how Nicolle Wallace's hospitality towards her old friend Michael extends all the way to making sure that there is no one sitting on her panel who will call him out on his self-serving hogwash/whitewash

For the record, this is the same Michael Steele featured in this Politico story from nine years ago:

Steele to Rush: I'm sorry Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele says he has reached out to Rush Limbaugh to tell him he meant no offense when he referred to the popular conservative radio host as an “entertainer” whose show can be “incendiary.” “My intent was not to go after Rush – I have enormous respect for Rush Limbaugh,” Steele said in a telephone interview. “I was maybe a little bit inarticulate. … There was no attempt on my part to diminish his voice or his leadership.”...

The Republican National Committee Chairman who went groveling to Rush Limbaugh for absolution back in 2009 would like you to believe that, in 2018, he has no fcking idea how his party turned into a shitpile of racists, cowards and imbeciles.

This is reason #23 why they don't put me on panels with Michael Steele :-)

crossposted from Driftglass