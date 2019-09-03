MSNBC Panel Skewers White House's 'Summer Of Racism'

It's the racism, stupid.

That's what Trump has left to offer his nutjob voters. Racism. After two years on the job, and the opportunity two months of summer offered him, namely to burnish his campaign strategy and connect with people on the fence, he blew it. He doesn't even have the economy to run on anymore.

The Deadline White House panel discussed Trump's response to a Washington Post piece in which even Republicans are bemoaning the wasted summer months. Actually, it was quite productive, just not in the way certain advisers wanted. They got racism, racism, economic instability in the form of trade wars and pressuring the fed, racism, don't forget cruelty at the border, plenty of mass shootings on which he blamed mental illness, and, oh, did I mention racism? So, basically, HIGHLY productive according to Putin and the Steves.

When told, though, that he has a leetle-teensy-tiny racism problem, Donald loses it.

HAHaHAhaHAhahA just kidding! He lost it a long time ago. He does what he ALWAYS does, which is blame Democrats, and accuse others of being the racist ones, namely marginalized and oppressed people. Yeah, they're the racists, Donald.

Elise Jordan and Shermichael Singleton joined Nicolle Wallace today to bring Captain Obvious to the table. They started off talking about The Chosen One's ghoulish and self-aggrandizing visit to the hospital in Dayton.

JORDAN: It was a special low and this is yet another special low and comes in the aftermath of his summer of racism, where he is just constantly playing the race card, dividing the country, attacking Elijah Cummings, gloating over Elijah Cummings' home being robbed. And then telling elected Congresswoman to go back home. Now, with the recession, you see how those pressure points of being called a racist, he doesn't like it, he doesn't think he is because he doesn't put enough thought into actually thinking about what being a racist is. But he hated that label and that pressure coupled with the looming recession worries, he is definitely not a calm or stable actor right now, not that he ever really has been.

Shermichael Singleton agreed. Trump's base is looney-tunes, and not worth pursuing. But he sure makes it harder and harder for "moderate" Republicans to vote for him. (Fight me about "moderate" Republicans another time. I don't believe any Republicans are entitled to that qualifier anymore.)

SINGLETON: ...However, my point to the president would be when you tweet racist crap, when you say racist crap, more than likely, Nicolle, people are going to believe you're a racist. It's just that simple. And I think, to what you were talking about as far as the economy, the president promised to bring back manufacturing jobs. Where is that promise? He promised to build a wall. Where in deed is that promise? He promised to attack opioids, where is that promise? The only thing he has left is the economy. And to your point, the economy is starting to slow down, when you look at recent polling data, and it indicates it's pretty much split between Americans. And a lot of people are no longer giving this president credit for the economy. So, if you are one of those moderate Republicans, if you are one of those Republican-leaning Independents, who held your nose to vote for this guy in spite of all of the other promises, what will allow you to continue to support this guy if this economy falters? There is nothing left.

Actually sounds like an appropriate 2020 slogan for Hair Fürer. "Trump/Pence 2020. Until There Is Nothing Left."