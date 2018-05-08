Steve Schmidt Slams JCPOA Withdrawal As Foreign Policy 'Concocted In Fever Swamps Of Fox News'

There is lots of reaction to President Bolton's decision to pull Trump' puppet strings to allow Iran to restart their nuclear program, should they choose to do so, or if the European countries cannot manage to convince them otherwise.

President Obama has condemned the action and offered some facts, but Trump doesn't need no stinkin' facts, and it is his fondest dream to piss on Obama and his legacy at every opportunity.

Which brings me to MSNBC's panel on Nicolle Wallace's show, where Elise Jordan led things off by saying flatly that Trump was 'giving the middle finger to our closest allies.'

Good call, Elise, and great lead-in to Steve Schmidt, who had a rant to offer.

"With Donald Trump's unilateral abrogation of this international agreement he has achieved a remarkable result of giving the high ground on issues of national trust and credibility to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world's number one leading exporter of terror, over the United States of America, isolating us from our allies on of all days V.E. day, the anniversary of the end of World War II," Schmidt thundered, "Where the United States in cooperation with its great allies saved the world from tyranny."

Moving on to what Trump has done, he continued, "What he has shown is that the word of the United States in an international agreement means nothing. Secondly, the breaker of this agreement is not Iran, who has been compliant with it, but in fact our country, the United States of America."

"And lastly, this moves the world closer to war," he warned.

"This is what policy looks like when it's concocted in the fever swamps of Fox News and the alternate reality of Sinclair Broadcasting and the alternate reality of talk radio," he said. "Almost everything that the president represented was materially false."

Everything Trump says is a lie. Everything he touches dies. Every Republican who still calls themselves a Republican is no better than the felon Don Blankenship, the pussygrabber Donald Trump, or the lying liars under indictment for selling our country out to Russians.

And they can take their little dogs Fox News and Sinclair Broadcasting with them when we finally exile them to Gitmo.