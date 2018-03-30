'Assemblage Of Crooks, Outright Weirdos, Wife Beaters': Steve Schmidt Rips White House Frat Boys

Nicolle Wallace's entire MSNBC panel could not contain their mirth as he launched into what could be considered a classic description of a terrible place.

During a discussion about today's Washington Post story about the ridiculous frat boy atmosphere in the Presidential Personnel Office, which is staffed by a bunch of ne'er do wells who wormed their way into Trump's good graces. These people are the gatekeepers for political appointees across the administration.

But under President Pussygrabber, it is a stop for parties, nepotism and more.

"It has served as a refuge for young campaign workers, a stopover for senior officials on their way to other posts and a source of jobs for friends and family," the Post reports.

Staffed by Republican Peter Pans, this is what the office is like now:

Even as the demands to fill government mounted, the PPO offices on the first floor of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building became something of a social hub, where young staffers from throughout the administration stopped by to hang out on couches and smoke electronic cigarettes, known as vaping, current and former White House officials said.

Nicolle Wallace pointed specifically to the "icing" incident -- a drinking game involving Smirnoff Ice -- noting that Kellyanne Conway's husband George had retweeted it, while deleting other tweets critical of Trump and the administration.

Schmidt had both verbal barrels loaded.

"The comportment of these people is shameful," he growled. "And none of these people who are working in the White House are hostages. In fact, we're the hostages and they're complicit with the hostage-takers when we look at the assault on these vital institutions..."

After noting that parents can't even have their kids listen to news reports about the "president" because most of them involve porn stars and the like, Schmidt got to the point.

"We've never quite seen the assemblage of crooks, just outright weirdos, wife beaters, drunk drivers, complete and total incompetence that's been assembled," he added.

At this point, Nicolle Wallace couldn't contain her laughter, nor could the panel in the studio.

Schmidt was still not finished. "If you took the 10 greatest HR managers in the history of the world, put them together and said 'We want to form a 1927 Yankees of Incompetents,' it's not possible that they would have done a better job than assembling this team and it's not possible that this team could have let loose any more chaos," he said, as the panel just gave in to uncontrollable laughter.

The same could be said of the entire Trump administration, to be honest. Starting with the guy in the Oval Office.