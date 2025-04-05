Trump Skips Out On Fallen Troops In Favor Of Saudi Golf Tourney

First, Donald Trump didn’t know four U.S. soldiers were missing in Lithuania, then he couldn’t be bothered to show up for their dignified transfer arrival in the U.S. Maybe he’s forgotten that he called fallen troops “suckers” and “losers” but we have not.

Associated Press reported Thursday on the solemn proceedings in Lithuania that included a procession of the coffins of the fallen soldiers passing the capital’s cathedral square. “Government officials and religious leaders” were expected to be among those paying their last respect before the bodies were flown to the U.S.

The U.S. embassy in Vilnius posted photos on Xitter showing the big turnout there. “The compassion, respect, and unwavering support demonstrated by Lithuania and all who stood with us will echo for years to come,” the post read.

Today, Lithuania paid homage to our fallen with a solemn and dignified farewell. In the heart of Vilnius, leaders, Allies, and many supporters gathered in remembrance, honoring the four U.S. Soldiers who are finally returning to their families.



In this time of profound sorrow,… pic.twitter.com/8FPtNWvlZP — U.S. Embassy Vilnius (@USEmbVilnius) April 3, 2025

But the Golfer in Chief couldn’t be bothered to leave his Florida golf club. Fox News’ Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported Friday morning, “President Trump will remain in Florida and will not travel to Dover AFB for the dignified transfer of 4 American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania. The LIV Golf tournament begins today. Trump just arrived at his golf club.”

By wild coincidence, I’m sure, the Saudi fund that bankrolls the LIV tournament is the same fund that gave $2 billion to the investment fund managed by complete novice and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, in 2021. As of September, 2024, Kushner had made money for himself, not his investors.

Trump’s snub of the troops is happening at the same time Americans watch their retirement funds disappear thanks to the #TrumpTariffs. Let them eat cake, eh, Donnie?

Instead of showing up himself, Trump is outsourcing his job to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, just like Trump outsourced his job in favor of golf during the Signalgate military strike.

Let’s hope Whiskey Pete showed up sober.