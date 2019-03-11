Donald Trump Wins 2018 Club Championship Without Playing In Tournament

Only Trump, a known golf cheat can claim to win a golf tournament without ever playing in it .

Golf.com reports, "And now there’s a new plaque on his locker, screwed into its stained wood with two small Phillips head screws, to commemorate his latest title. It reads:

2018

MEN’S CLUB CHAMPION"

The only problem with that is 58 year old Ted Virtue, the CEO of a New York investment firm called MidOcean Partners, had the 2018 club championship title all to himself.

Michael Bamberger's article is pretty tongue-in-cheek, but here's what happened.

After Virtue won the championship, Trump ran into him at the club, according to multiple sources who recounted the story. Having some fun with him, Trump said something like, “The only reason you won is because I couldn’t play.” The president cited the demands of his job, although he was able to make 20 visits to the club in 2018, according to trumpgolfcount.com. Trump then proposed a nine-hole challenge match to Virtue, winner-takes-the-title. Trump won. In victory, a magnanimous Trump said to Virtue something like, “This isn’t fair — we’ll be co-champions.”

Right.

Virtue was playing the "elected" president at his own golf course, and only a nine-hole match challenge. That's not a real competition.

How narcissistic does one need to be to pull off a stunt like that, and post a plaque dedicated to himself?