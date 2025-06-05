Turns Out 'Revolutionary' AI Was Powered By 700 Developers

So Builder.ai, once touted as a revolutionary AI startup backed by Microsoft, now admits its flagship no-code development platform was powered not by artificial intelligence—but by 700 human engineers in India.
By Susie MadrakJune 5, 2025

Dude, I TOLD you AI was vaporware! Via Business Today:

Builder.ai, once touted as a revolutionary AI startup backed by Microsoft, has collapsed into insolvency after revelations that its flagship no-code development platform was powered not by artificial intelligence—but by 700 human engineers in India.

The company marketed its platform as being driven by an AI assistant named “Natasha,” which could supposedly assemble software applications like Lego bricks. But recent reports and commentary have revealed that behind the scenes, customer requests were manually fulfilled by developers, not machines.

Commenting on the unraveling, Ebern Finance founder Bernhard Engelbrecht described it in a widely circulated post on X: “Customer requests were sent to the Indian office, where 700 Indians wrote code instead of AI,” adding that the end products were often buggy, dysfunctional, and difficult to maintain. “Everything was like real artificial intelligence — except that none of it was.”

AI is not a sentient being. AI cannot come up with "solutions" to problems that are not already in its data set. AI is not Star Trek.

